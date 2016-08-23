Hillary Clinton ready for 'wacky' debate with Donald Trump

News

US Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Jimmy Kimmel on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live on August 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. AFP PHOTO

White House hopeful Hillary Clinton suggested Monday that rival Donald Trump could be an unpredictable adversary in upcoming presidential debates, saying she is girding for "wacky stuff."

With the first debate scheduled to take place a month from now near New York, Clinton joked about what to expect from her unorthodox opponent.

"You've got to be prepared for wacky stuff. I'm planning on drawing off my experiences from elementary school," she said on late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Trump has suggested he might not attend all of the three scheduled debates.

But he is trailing badly in the polls and the highly watched events offer a much-needed chance to break through with undecided voters.

For a first-time debater, this cauldron of presidential political theatre could present a daunting challenge.

Trump has thrown a series of barbs at Clinton, describing her as "crooked" and making opaque suggestions lately that she has unspecified health problems.

Host Kimmel asked Clinton to open a jar of pickles to show she was in good health and also took her pulse as she brushed off a scandal over emails sent from a private server when she was secretary of state.

After Clinton told Kimmel that she used FaceTime video phone calls to visit with her grandchildren, he teasingly demanded whether she had ever considered using FaceTime instead of email.

Clinton also hit back at Trump's highly contested assertion that she and President Barack Obama created the so-called Islamic State extremist group.

"Who would have guessed this audience would be so enthusiastic about the cofounder of ISIS?" Kimmel asked, after a rousing welcome for Clinton from the crowd.

Clinton responded that she thought "when Trump talks the way he talks, it actually helps the terrorists."

"I do feel sometimes like this campaign has entered into an alternative universe," she said.