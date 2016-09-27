Clinton, Trump: gladiator contest of modern times

News

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump shake hands following the first presidential debate moderated by NBC host Lester Holt at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York on September 26, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump strode out cloaked in icy politeness. Yet within minutes their debate degenerated into bickering, insults and diatribes — a gladiatorial contest of modern times.

It was a 90-minute battle of endurance between two of the most famous people in America: Clinton, cool, calm and collected, almost serene as she smiled through the insults — and landed jabs of her own — while Trump gripped his podium, insisting he alone had the temperament to be commander-in-chief.

The Democrat Clinton projected steady experience. She proved her worth as the mistress of policy minutiae, pitching herself as the voice of reason, the former secretary of state who understands the world.

Trump the Republican played the populist bruiser, wielding the cutting insult and pitching to frustrated voters in the swing-state rust-belt, such as Ohio and Pennsylvania, fed up with politicians and wanting change.

Both elicited laughter and cheers: Clinton for lofty comebacks. Trump for his quick digs but also for his outlandish claims.

Yet if they were evenly matched at first, Trump appeared to get more irritated and riled, at one point rolling his eyes, trashing her stamina and emitting an frustrated "ugh."

It began with an ironic sartorial tribute from each to the other's political colours. Clinton strode out in a Republican red pant suit and Trump in a Democratic blue tie.

"Donald, it's good to be with you," said Clinton as the cameras panned to the weakest of smiles in response from the Manhattan billionaire.

Yet in minutes Clinton took the first thinly veiled swipe, jabbing her opponent over taking a handout from his wealthy father before they came to blows over the economy, race, foreign policy and temperament.

Word in edgeways

It was sometimes less two presidential candidates slogging it out for the most powerful elected office on the planet and more toddlers bickering in the nursery.

"Donald thinks that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese," said Clinton. "I do not, I do not," he protested.

"Donald, I know you live in your own reality," swiped Clinton.

"Secretary — you have no plan," hectored Trump.