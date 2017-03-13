Gunmen kill two Rwandans, flee to Burundi

News

The deteriorating tensions between Kigali and Bujumbura are not likely to be abated soon following the killing of two Rwandans by unknown gunmen who fled to Burundi at the weekend.

About "five to eight" armed men are reported to have ambushed a group of Irondo, a local civilian patrol unit, at a health centre in Kabuga, a border village in Rwanda's Rusizi District at 1am.

The gunmen killed one man and wounded another. The two were part of the security patrol.

A 12-year-old child was also killed in the attack.

"The unidentified gunmen withdrew to Burundi," the acting Rwanda military spokesperson René Ngendahimana said.

“Investigations into the incident have started, to establish the identity of the attackers,” he added.

He, however, did not say whether Rwanda contacted the Burundian authorities concerning the incident.

Following the announcement by Rwanda military, Burundi said it would not allow criminal groups to use its territory to destabilise neighbouring countries.

“The Ministry of National Defence and Veterans Affairs of the Republic of Burundi would like to announce to both national and international opinion that no armed groups have been noticed crossing the border between Burundi and Rwanda.

“Burundi will never allow criminals or trouble makers in neighbouring countries to find refuge in its territory,” Burundian army spokesperson Colonel Gaspard Baratuza, said.

Observers say the current political standoff between the two neighbours is likely to escalate if similar incidents increased.

Last week, Pierre Nkurikiye, Burundi’s National Police spokesperson, in a tweet, accused a Rwandan soldier of shooting at Burundian fishermen at a border in Lake Cyohoha and “kidnapping four citizens”.