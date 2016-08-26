Gunmen kill seven in Mogadishu beach restaurant attack

News

Wreckage of a car bomb outside Banadir Beach Restaurant close to the city's Lido Beach in Mogadishu, Somalia. Gunmen set off the bomb before storming into the restaurant. PHOTO | AFP

Seven people were killed in an attack by Shabaab jihadists on a beachfront restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a spokesman for the city authorities said on Friday.

"Nine people including two Shabaab gunmen were killed in the attack" on Thursday, Mogadishu city spokesman Abdifatah Halane told AFP.

Al-Qaeda linked Shabaab jihadists attacked the Banadir Beach Restaurant close to the city's Lido Beach, setting off a car bomb before exchanging fire with security forces.

The restaurant is popular with young people and government officials. Around 20 people managed to escape from the restaurant during the gunfight.

By Friday morning officials said the attackers had been killed.

All the "attackers have been gunned down and the restaurant is now under the full command of the Somali government soldiers," regional police commander Colonel Abshir Bishaar told the Somali National News Agency.

"The terrorist attack killed nine persons, five of them were civilians, two security forces and the other two were the militants who carried out the attack," Bishaar said, adding that two other civilians were injured.

It is the second time this year the group has attacked the Lido beach area and its many eateries, including upmarket establishments popular with business people and diaspora Somalis who have returned home to the city.

In late January, Shabaab gunmen detonated a bomb before bursting into the Lido Sea Food Restaurant and killing 20 people.