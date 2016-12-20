Gunfire in DR Congo capital as President Kabila's tenure expires

News

A policeman walks in front of a police truck as the Congolese capital Kinshasa was gripped by a strike called 'Villes mortes' (Dead cities) on October 19, 2016 in a protest over plans by the president to stay in power beyond the end of his term in December. PHOTO | EDUARDO SOTERAS | AFP

Gunfire erupted in several parts of Kinshasa early Tuesday as Congo's long-serving President Joseph Kabila appeared set to stay on despite the expiry of his mandate and announced a new government.

Shots rang out in several parts of the sprawling city of 10 million, especially in two northern quarters after whistles — an opposition sign of protest — were heard in several areas.

Demonstrators blew whistles and beat on improvised drums, their gesture for a red card, asking the 45-year-old who has led the Democratic Republic of Congo since 2001 to quit the top job.

Kabila's second term officially expires on Tuesday.

State television overnight announced the formation of a new government following an agreement between Kabila's administration and a fringe opposition group.

The new cabinet will be led by Sami Badibanga, a defector from the party of the mainstream opposition party led by 84-year-old Etienne Tshisekedi.

A muffled explosion was also heard in the posh quarter of Gombe, where the presidential palace is located. Residents said tear gas shells were fired in other areas but it was unclear who was behind the shooting.

Talks on a peaceful transition are in limbo, sparking fears of fresh violence in the unstable mineral-rich nation.

Kinshasa was a shadow of itself Monday with barely any traffic on the main roads, public transport at a minimum, and soldiers and police outnumbering passers-by.

Shops were shuttered in the main square and there were tense scenes at Kinshasa University, where dozens of police and troops held back hundreds of angry students.

The UN rights office in Congo said 28 people were arrested in Kinshasa on Monday and 46 in the eastern cities of Goma and Bukavu.

