Girls in Kenya’s semi-arid areas beat the odds, join schools

A volunteer urges the Samburu community in northern Kenya to take their girls to school in a programme meant to empower the girl child. PHOTO | FILE

When Priscilla Lengila arrived at Lorubae Primary School, where she had been appointed head, there were only 97 girls.

But as the only female headteacher in Samburu East district — with over 39 primary schools, 82 female teachers and 210 male — she was not surprised, having fought her way through negative cultural practices and structural bottlenecks that hinder women from academic progress.

Three years later, Lorubae Primary School boasts a student population of 167 girls. These statistics illustrate self-perpetuating circle of gender imbalance in schools in pastoralist communities. Low enrolment and high dropout rates for girls in arid and semi-arid lands mean that only a small percentage transit to secondary schools.

A number of strategies had been put in place to increase enrolment and retention of girls in schools, especially among pastoralist communities, but none seemed to be working effectively. Ms Lengila adopted a simple but effective approach Support the girl in four areas — the girl herself, the girl at home, the girl in the community and the girl in school.

New initiative

This model is being championed by Wasichana Wote Wasome – let all girls learn — an initiative, of the global Girls’ Education Challenge, funded by the UK’s Department for International Development (DfID).

Statistics from last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education indicate that counties in arid and semi-arid lands have glaring gender disparities. For example, in Mandera County, 67 per cent of candidates were boys while only 33 per cent were girls.

This pattern is repeated in Garissa (66 per cent boys: 34 per cent girls), Turkana (65 per cent boys: 35 per cent girls), Wajir (64 per cent boys: 36 per cent girls) and Samburu (61 per cent boys; 39 per cent girls).

According to Wasichana Wote Wasome initiative director Mark Rotich, hurdles preventing girls’ enrolment, retention and learning exist within the home, in the community and also in school.

The girl can also have psychological problems that increase the chances of her either not enrolling or dropping out of school.

“It is therefore important that we adopt a multipronged intervention that entails psycho-social support to the girls, raising community awareness to support their education, sensitising parents/guardians and supporting them to take the girls back to school,” he said.

Ms Lengila has adopted the strategy with impressive results.

“Enrolment of girls has improved and is now equal to that of boys. When the project started, there were 97 girls; now we have 167 girls. The project is also supporting young mothers. We have 12 young mothers who came back to school. Dropouts have also decreased. The performance of the school has also improved since 2013 when the project started. As you can see, in 2012, the mean score was 219 while in 2014 it was 243,” she said.

