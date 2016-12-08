Ghana opposition 'call on president to accept defeat'

News

Ghana's main opposition NPP party has said its candidate Nana Akufo-Addo has an unassailable lead in a presidential election and called on President John Mahama to accept defeat, the Reuters news agency reports.

NPP policy adviser Boakye Agyarko told Reuters that Mr Akufo-Addo had taken 53.5 per cent of the vote according to the party’s own tally based on 92 per cent of 29,000 polling stations collated. Mr Mahama had 44.8 per cent, he said.

"We have absolutely won the presidential race and we have a majority in parliament," he said.

But the agency quotes a senior official for the ruling NDC party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, as saying that Mr Mahama was "comfortably ahead" and asked his supporters to remain calm.

"The results are still trickling in and the call and declaration by the NPP is irresponsible and treasonable because it can throw this country into chaos," he told Reuters.