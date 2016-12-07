Ghana faces big test as voters cast ballots for new president

News

A woman casts her vote for the presidential election at a polling booth in Bole district in northern Ghana, on December 7, 2016. AFP PHOTO | PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Ghanaians voted Wednesday in tight presidential and parliamentary polls that are seen as a litmus test of stability for Africa’s most secure democracy as it wrestles with a stumbling economy and corruption scandals.

Once praised by US President Barack Obama for its peaceful transfers of power, Ghana has come under fire amid reports of voter intimidation and questions over the independence of its election agency.

Charismatic President John Mahama is running for re-election against veteran politician Nana Akufo-Addo, who has chipped away at the popularity of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party by criticising the country’s sluggish growth and high-profile corruption scandals.

There are some 15 million registered voters in this West African country, and polling stations opened at 0700 GMT.

The winner will serve a four-year term in a formerly booming country that has seen its economy slow, currency deteriorate and inflation soar.

An exporter of gold, cocoa and oil, Ghana was once hailed as a regional growth model but has now taken on too much debt, and in 2015 had to go to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

There are seven candidates battling for the top job and if the smaller parties perform well and deny either man a majority, a run-off will be held later this month.

Mahama, 58, is seeking a second term, with Akufo-Addo, 72, making his third — and likely final — bid for the highest office.

In the final days of the campaign, Mr Mahama flexed his significant resources to reach as many battleground regions as possible where he inaugurated blockbuster infrastructure projects, including railways and airports.

In contrast, Akufo-Addo has blasted Ghana’s poor economic growth which stood at 3.3 per cent in 2016 — the slowest rate in two decades — and has outlined detailed plans to get the economy back on track.

He has also lambasted Mahama’s government over a series of corruption scandals in which scores of judges have been implicated. Critics say he squandered the country’s commodity wealth and turned a blind eye to graft within his inner circle.

During his tenure, the Bank of Ghana controversially bought half a million dollars worth of gold Swiss watches for some of its staff. Mr Akufo-Addo has also alleged that the ruling party is fomenting violence, a claim Mahama denies.

But ahead of the vote, tensions were building.

Police said an NPP supporter was beaten to death and six others were critically wounded during clashes on Monday between supporters of the two main parties following a rally in the north.