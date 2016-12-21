Rwandan ex-mayor Ladislas Ntangazwa's genocide trial delayed

News

Rwandan genocide suspect Ladislas Ntaganzwa alights from a police van at a Kigali court April 4, 2016. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The trial of Rwandan genocide suspect Ladislas Ntaganzwa will begin in March 2017 after the High Court in Kigali agreed to defer the case at the request of the accused.

Mr Ntaganzwa, a former mayor of Nyakizu – now Southern Province, was arraigned before the court's special chamber responsible for trying international and cross-border crimes on Tuesday, when he pleaded for more time to prepare for the case.

“The dossier is too voluminous and complex. I want at least three months to read it and prepare my defence” Mr Ntaganzwa said.

He was extradited to Rwanda in March this year from DR Congo where he was arrested. He is one of the genocide suspects whose cases were transferred to Kigali by the Arusha-based International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

And like other suspects whose cases were transferred by ICTR, the start of Mr Ntaganzwa’s trial is reminiscent of those of Bernard Munyagishari and Jean Uwinkindi which took several months to begin because the accused said they were not prepared.

Mr Ntaganzwa, one of the few with access to a computer in a Rwandan prison cell, also emphasised his lack of computer literacy as an obstacle to the preparation of his defence.

His lawyer, Laurent Bugabo, further insisted that the defence team would also need time to meet and interview witnesses.

“Entering the merits of the case without giving us enough preparation time will be unfair given that the prosecution took nine months to conclude their investigations and compile the dossier,” Mr Bugabo said.

The prosecution, while it did not oppose the request to delay the trial, told the court that three months would be too long.

“We believe that two months would be enough for the accused and his lawyers to read the dossier and prepare their defence” said Faustin Nkusi.

The High Court, however, set the start of the trial on March 6, 2017, giving the defence a two-and-a half-month period to prepare but with a warning not to drag the case any longer.

According to court documents, Mr Ntaganzwa was until his arrest a medical assistant in FDLR - FOCA, an armed Rwandan rebel group operating in eastern DRC. He faces five counts of charges namely: genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide, and crimes against humanity including murder, extermination, and mass rape.