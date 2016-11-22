Gender equity headache as Somalia votes

News

Election campaign posters on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia. PHOTO | FRED OLUOCH

Somalia is struggling to meet the 30 per cent quota for women in the ongoing elections as local and security agencies remain vigilant to ward off threats by the Al-Shabaab to disrupt the polls.

So far, both the elections of the Upper House or the Senate, and of the National Assembly have produced only 18 per cent women MPs.

This comes as some clans and sub-clans that are required to submit lists of nominees that meet the 30 per cent requirement continue to resist the new rule that was proposed by the National Leadership Forum (NLF) to promote gender equity in a deeply patriarchal society.

The deputy chairperson of the the Federal Indirect Electoral Implementation Team (FIEIT), Ms Deqa Haji Yusuf, told The EastAfrican that the trend was worrying, but that the agency was optimistic about achieving the gender threshold because the elections were still ongoing.

"It is challenging because in Somalia, just like in most African countries, women are very active in every aspect of society, but when it comes to political participation, it is proving difficult because it involves clan elders who are culturally opposed to women leadership," said Ms Yusuf.

She explained that despite the woman quota opposition by some clan elders, FIEIT had received a lot support from the majority of stakeholders, including the religious leaders, and that the leadership forum had provided mechanism to meet the threshold in case those charged with its implementation failed to do so.

"This process is not just an election but part of the Somalia national political dialogue where citizens are negotiating how to implement the federal system. However, if some people are unable to implement the election rules that have been negotiated, the law allows us to ensure its implementation," said Ms Yusuf.

FIEIT is responsible for the general inspection of the electoral process, to ensure adherence to the rules and uniformity across the five states.

Thus, FIEIT has the responsibility of ensuring that the State Indirect Electoral Implementation Team (SIEIT) effects the gender rule and that of 10 per cent for the youth.

"FIEIT seems prepared to ensure the quota is met, but even if the clans do meet the requirement, their recalcitrance in doing so is indicative of the difficulties female politicians are likely to face once in office," said Sakariye Cismaan, a Somalia political commentator.

The 30 per cent rule has generated a lot of debate prompting the Somalia Religious Scholars Council to make it clear that Islam does not oppose participation of women in politics.

According to the council chairman, Sheikh Yusuf Ali Aynte, both men and women were equal before the Somali Constitution and none was superior to the other before Allah.