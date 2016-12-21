Gambians in a dilemma over fate of Jammeh

News

Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari (left), Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (second left), Sierra Leone's Ernest Bai Koroma (second right) and Ghana's outgoing President John Mahama (right) with The Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh (centre) at State House in Banjul on December 13, 2016. PHOTO | NIGERIAN PRESIDENCY

President Yahya Jammeh’s decision to rescind his concession to electoral defeat has plunged Gambia into a state of confusion.

Gambians have been left guessing about the future, amidst growing apprehension over a looming military intervention.

President Jammeh, in a televised telephone conversation with opposition politician Adama Barrow, conceded defeat on December 2 following a closely fought election a day before.

But the former military leader rejected the outcome a few days later, citing irregularities he blamed on the electoral commission he single handedly constituted and bankrolled.

Gambians joyfully celebrated the outcome, even if briefly.

People inside the country, for the first time in a long period, openly posted on social media criticising the government.

Popular views

Video footages of jubilant youth tearing off giant posters bearing the president’s image in the streets of Serekunda, the largest city in the country, were still popular views on social media.

But the celebrations soon turned to calls for justice, that have been blamed for the killing or at least delaying the hope for a New Gambia.

Even among supporters of the winning opposition coalition, there has emerged a disagreement over how to handle the outgoing president.

Some people who vehemently advocated justice a few weeks ago, have suddenly toned down, arguing that fear of persecution might have caused President Jammeh to change his mind.

Words like 'prosecution' and 'justice' have suddenly been replaced with 'reconciliation' and 'forgiveness'.

Mandate ends

The effort by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to persuade Jammeh to step down has degenerated into a war of words between him and officials of the regional bloc.