Gambian President Jammeh to stay in office for three months - parliament
By Reuters
Posted Wednesday, January 18 2017 at 12:37
Gambia's National Assembly has passed a resolution to allow President Yahya Jammeh to stay in office for three months from Wednesday, state television said.
President Jammeh lost an election in December to opposition leader Adama Barrow and is due to hand over power on Thursday.
But the veteran leader has declared a state of emergency and says he will not step down before a court hears his election challenge.