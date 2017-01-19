News
Gambia's Barrow sworn in in Dakar as Jammeh refuses to quit
Posted Thursday, January 19 2017 at 20:03
President-elect Adama Barrow has taken the oath of office at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal.
The inauguration was conducted by the president of the Gambian Bar Association, Sheriff Tambadou in Dakar after incumbent Yahya Jammeh refused to accept defeat and handover power.
The ceremony was witnessed by Senegalese President Macky Sall along with other dignitaries including representatives from the United Nations Security Council states.
Meanwhile, AFP reports that Nigerian air force is flying over The Gambia, as troops from regional bloc Ecowas prepare to force Mr Jammeh to quit.
It quotes Nigerian Air Force spokesman Ayodele Famuyiwa saying: "They have the capacity to strike."