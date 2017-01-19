Gambia's Barrow sworn in in Dakar as Jammeh refuses to quit

News

President-elect Adama Barrow has taken the oath of office at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

The inauguration was conducted by the president of the Gambian Bar Association, Sheriff Tambadou in Dakar after incumbent Yahya Jammeh refused to accept defeat and handover power.

A screengrab from NTV Uganda shows Adama Barrow being sworn in as the President of The Gambia at the country's embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

The ceremony was witnessed by Senegalese President Macky Sall along with other dignitaries including representatives from the United Nations Security Council states.

Meanwhile, AFP reports that Nigerian air force is flying over The Gambia, as troops from regional bloc Ecowas prepare to force Mr Jammeh to quit.