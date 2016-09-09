Gabon poll loser Jean Ping challenges election result

News

Gabon's opposition leader, Jean Ping, has lodged an appeal with the constitutional court against what he says were rigged elections last month.

President Ali Bongo won by a margin of fewer than 6,000 votes.

Mr Ping has been particularly critical of the results from Mr Bongo's stronghold, where he won over 95% of the vote with turnout at 99.93%.

European Union election observers have also criticised the results in the province, citing "clear anomalies".