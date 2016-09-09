News
Gabon poll loser Jean Ping challenges election result
Posted Friday, September 9 2016 at 11:27
Gabon's opposition leader, Jean Ping, has lodged an appeal with the constitutional court against what he says were rigged elections last month.
President Ali Bongo won by a margin of fewer than 6,000 votes.
Mr Ping has been particularly critical of the results from Mr Bongo's stronghold, where he won over 95% of the vote with turnout at 99.93%.
European Union election observers have also criticised the results in the province, citing "clear anomalies".
There has been violent unrest since the results were announced last week.