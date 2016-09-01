Two killed at opposition HQ in post-election Gabon

News

A protester runs amid tear gas canisters during confrontations with the police in Libreville on August 31, 2016 during a protest sparked after Gabon's President Ali Bongo was declared winner of last weekend's contested election. AFP PHOTO | MARCO LONGARI

Two people were killed and more than a dozen injured as Gabon security forces stormed the opposition's headquarters early Thursday, as violence swept the capital after President Ali Bongo was declared the winner of contested polls.

Thousands of angry protesters took to the streets of Libreville accusing the government of stealing the election after Bongo won a second term by a thin margin over rival Jean Ping.

Gunfire crackled across the city and plumes of smoke billowed from the torched parliament building as anti-government protesters clashed with heavily armed security forces, injuring at least six other people.

Security forces surrounded the opposition headquarters overnight and stormed the building, killing two and injuring more than a dozen there, a source inside the building told Ping.

"They attacked around 1:00 am (0000 GMT). It is the Republican Guard. They were bombarding with helicopters and then they attacked on the ground. There are 19 people injured, some of them very seriously," said Ping, who was not at the party headquarters himself.

The president of the opposition National Union party, Zacharie Myboto, who was inside the besieged building, said security forces were hurling tear gas canisters and had opened fire.

"For nearly an hour the building has been surrounded. They want to enter the building... it is extremely violent," he said shortly after the siege began.

Operation 'catch criminals'

A government spokesman said the operation was to catch "criminals" who had earlier set fire to the parliament building.

"Armed people who set fire to the parliament had gathered at Jean Ping's headquarters along with hundreds of looters and thugs... they were not political protesters but criminals," said Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze.

The flash of an explosion is pictured amid flames and smoke billowing from the National Assembly building in Libreville after it was set ablaze on August 31, 2016 by demonstrators protesting after Gabon's President Ali Bongo was declared winner of last weekend's contested election. AFP PHOTO | MARCO LONGARI

A heavy military and police presence had brought large parts of Libreville to a standstill and Internet access has also been cut.

"We have said that the people of Gabon are in danger. They (the international community) should come and help us against the clan (of Bongo)," Ping told AFP.

Results of the presidential election were announced Wednesday afternoon, handing Bongo a second term and extending the nearly five decade-long rule by his family.