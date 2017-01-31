Fresh fears of xenophobic violence in South Africa

News

An anti-xenophobia activist stands chained in front of a banner as thousands of people get ready to march, in Johannesburg, against xenophobic attacks in South Africa on April 23, 2015. PHOTO | GIANLUIGI GUERCIA | AFP

The African Diaspora Forum (ADM) has called on President Jacob Zuma to address the inflammatory memo circulating in Mamelodi, Pretoria calling for South Africans to march against foreign nationals on February 24.

The memo, signed by “Mamelodi concerned residence”, has triggered fears of a new outbreak of xenophobic violence.

It has been shared on social media and ADM fears other parts of Gauteng Province may be influenced.

The memo questions why foreigners were being given jobs at the expense of South Africans.

It reads: “They bring nothing but destruction, hijack our buildings, sell drugs, inject young South African ladies with drugs and use them as prostitutes. How is that helping us?”

Mr Oupa Mtshweni, who signed off the circular, said the demonstration would be peaceful.

“We are not planning to be violent. I don't see why this should be a problem to anyone. This has nothing to do with xenophobia,” he said.

Divisive move

ADM chairman Marc Gbaffou said the message was divisive and could potentially stir up xenophobic attacks.

Mr Gbaffou has since written to the office of the president seeking intervention.

“We have responded to that by writing an open letter to the president. We don't want government to say they were unaware of this when people turn violent on foreign nationals. Government must be proactive about this and address it quickly,” Mr Gbaffou said.

He added that the group organising the march was also contacting other townships and informal settlements.

“We don't want this to happen, we want government to step up because this will spread to hatred,” he said.

Early last December, Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba, told a media conference that illegal immigrants got there criminally and should be treated as such.