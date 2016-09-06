France urges Gabon to recount votes as Justice minister quits

News

A man holds a placard reading "Bongo get out!" during a demonstration in support of the Gabonese people, at the Esplanade du Trocadero in Paris, on September 3, 2016. Pressure mounted on Gabon's President Ali Bongo over his disputed poll victory on September 6 as his justice minister resigned over the results and former colonial ruler France suggested a recount. AFP PHOTO | THOMAS SAMSON

Pressure mounted on Gabon's President Ali Bongo over his disputed poll victory on Tuesday as his justice minister resigned over the results and former colonial ruler France suggested a recount.

With Bongo claiming victory by a wafer-thin margin of some 6,000 votes, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls proposed recounting the ballots.

"There needs to be a clear electoral process," he told French radio station RTL on Tuesday, saying there were "some doubts".

"It would be wise to do a recount."

France has already joined the European Union and the United States in calling for the results to be published according to each polling station but until now, had stopped short of demanding a recount.

The move came just hours after Justice Minister Seraphin Moundounga, who is also a deputy prime minister, resigned late Monday, demanding "a recount of the votes, polling station by polling station, and registry by registry".

Bongo's defeated rival Jean Ping, a veteran diplomat who has held a top African Union job, on Monday called for a general strike to force "the tyrant" out.

"We cannot accept that our people will be killed like animals without reacting," Ping wrote on Facebook.

"I propose to cease all activity and begin a general strike," said Ping, who has denounced the vote as fraudulent.

"We must use all means of resistance to topple this tyrant and believe me, he is on the verge of falling."

But his appeal appeared to go largely unheeded in the capital Libreville where banks and shops re-opened after being shuttered for days due to post-election violence, and taxis returned to the streets.

French nationals missing

According to an AFP count, post-election chaos has claimed at least seven lives in the oil-rich central African nation, ruled by the Bongo family since 1967.

Gabonese authorities, however, said Monday the toll was three killed and 105 wounded, with the government saying some deaths had previously been incorrectly attributed to the clashes.