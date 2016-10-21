Four women join Kagame’s African Union reform team

News

Rwandan President Kagame. FILE PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

President Paul Kagame's has picked four women to join his team that is charged with spearheading reforms at the African Union into a more credible and self-reliant body.

The team will now include Cape Verde's Finance minister Christina Duarte, Nigerian Environment minister Amina J. Mohammed, Chadian Mariam Mahamat Nour, minister of Economy and International Cooperation, and Vera Songwe, the International Finance Corporation regional director for West and Central Africa.

The team is now made up of nine eminent persons after Mr Kagame also tapped former governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Tito Mboweni.

The EastAfrican had exclusively reported the appointment of Carlos Lopes, outgoing Executive Director of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA); former president of the African Development Bank Donald Kaberuka; Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa; and Cameroon’s Acha Leke, a senior partner at the global consultancy firm McKinsey & Company.

The AU is expected to wean itself of donor dependency by 2018. President Kagame was tasked with leading efforts to reform the continental bloc into a financial autonomy.