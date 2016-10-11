Ex-child soldiers face lifetime of stigma in DR Congo, ICC hears

News

This file photo taken on June 17, 2003 shows a UPC (Union of Congolese Patriots) child fighter standing by a machine gun fixed on a pickup at a military camp in Bunia, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Former child soldiers forced to fight in a brutal Congolese militia over a decade ago remain stigmatised, suicidal and live in constant fear, experts told The International Criminal Court. PHOTO | AFP

Former child soldiers forced to fight in a brutal Congolese militia over a decade ago remain stigmatised, suicidal and live in constant fear, experts told an international court on Tuesday.

The International Criminal Court, the world's only permanent war crimes tribunal, is holding two days of hearings to help determine its first ever reparations, which will go towards the victims of former warlord Thomas Lubanga.

Lubanga was found guilty in 2012 of abducting children as young as 11 and press-ganging them into his Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC) in the eastern Ituri region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was jailed for 14 years. But the court based in The Hague, also ruled that Lubanga is personally liable for reparations to his victims, who at the time of the crimes in 2002-2003 were all under the age of 15.

"(The victims are) often forgotten and highly vulnerable... suffering the life-long consequences of stigma," James Mehigan, counsel for Child Soldiers International, told the judges.

Many of the girls who were forced into the militia's ranks have returned home with babies, only to find themselves ostracised by their communities and families. Seen as unworthy of marriage, they are condemned to live in poverty and isolation.

"Many have contemplated suicide," said Brigid Inder, from the Women's Initiatives for Gender Justice, adding the former young fighters often feel powerless "and the community rejection exacerbates their sense of pain".

For many "their greatest wish is to go back to school (to) learn and regain the respect of their communities," said Mehigan.

Many of the victims also fear reprisals if they speak out, as Lubanga is now serving the remainder of his term in a Congolese jail and is expected to be released by 2019.

Lubanga has never "acknowledged his crimes, or offered an apology," said Inder.

His UPC remains "an active political force in Ituri... and exerts considerable influence," Inder said, adding there were "serious safety concerns" for Lubanga's victims.

'Manifestly insufficient'

The Trust Fund for Victims, an independent body set up to help administer ICC reparations, is seeking approval from the court for a three-year plan of projects to help rehabilitate the victims.

It has set aside 1 million euros ($1.12 million) to fund projects aimed at "reconciling the victims with their families and affected communities".