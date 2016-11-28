Flight delays persist day after plane crash landed at Nairobi airport

News

Despite operations resuming at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, flight delays persisted Monday, a day after an aircraft crash-landed on the runway prompting the authorities to temporarily close the airport.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), in a Twitter update Sunday said a plane from Somalia made an emergency landing at the JKIA at 4.55pm. The plane carrying four people – who escaped unharmed – landed on its belly and veered off the main runway.

Flights to JKIA were diverted to Moi International Airport in Mombasa, some 482 kilometres from the capital, and other airports as efforts to clear the runway were being undertaken.

KAA reopened the airport at 10pm.

However, some travellers were forced to spend the night at the airport after flights out were delayed, some for over 12 hours.

The national carrier Kenya Airways, commonly referred to as KQ, said it had to cancel two flights.

"The runway an JKIA is now open for operations. Due to the temporal closure KQ552 and KQ348 have been cancelled," KQ said on its Twitter handle.

"We expect spillover delays on today's [Monday] operations due to runway closure yesterday at JKIA. Keep checking our website for updated departure times," it said.

JKIA, the regional air travel hub, has a single emergency landing runway and the Sunday mishap has put the airport on the spot over its preparedness to handle such emergencies.