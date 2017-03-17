News
Five drown in Kenya boat accident
By GAITANO PESA
Posted Friday, March 17 2017 at 13:17
Five people drowned when their boat capsized in Lake Victoria, in Kenya's Budalang’i Constituency, on Thursday night.
Three of the bodies had been pulled out of the water by midday Friday as the search for the others intensified.
Seventeen other people, who were aboard the vessel, were also rescued.
Port Victoria police chief Fredrick Kagari said the boat heading to Musoma Beach in Tanzania from Nandekhe fishing village lost control after it was hit by heavy winds.
“We can confirm we lost five fishermen. One was from Magombe in Bunyala South, one from Butula and another one from Mumias,” he said.
“The boat had also a Ugandan from Tororo. The search for the remaining two is ongoing.”