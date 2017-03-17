Five drown in Kenya boat accident

News

Relatives of five fishermen who perished in a boat that capsized in Lake Victoria March 16, 2017 at Magombe, in Kenya's Budalang'i Constituency. GAITANO PESA | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Five people drowned when their boat capsized in Lake Victoria, in Kenya's Budalang’i Constituency, on Thursday night.

Three of the bodies had been pulled out of the water by midday Friday as the search for the others intensified.

Seventeen other people, who were aboard the vessel, were also rescued.

Fishermen

Port Victoria police chief Fredrick Kagari said the boat heading to Musoma Beach in Tanzania from Nandekhe fishing village lost control after it was hit by heavy winds.

“We can confirm we lost five fishermen. One was from Magombe in Bunyala South, one from Butula and another one from Mumias,” he said.