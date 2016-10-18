Somali pirates holding five Kenyans, 39 seafarers for ransom — UN

News

Pirate gangs in Somalia are believed to be holding five Kenyans for ransom, the United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a report issued on Monday.

The brief reference to the Kenyan captives is included in an 18-page update on Somali piracy presented to the UN Security Council.

The report did not name the hostages, nor explain the circumstances of their abduction but notes that only one Kenyan has so far been freed in 2016.

In November 2014, James Gachamba Kuria was seized along with his partner Lois Njoki Weru while delivering medicine in Somalia.

Mr Kuria was freed in February this year after Somali security forces raided a village where the two Kenyans were being held. Sadly, Mr Ban's report states: “The Kenyan woman is still being held hostage.”

Dhows and foreign fishing vessels have become the main targets of the Somali pirates in the past year, the report notes.

The pirates are said to be holding 39 seafarers from foreign-registered vessels, including 26 from an Omani ship, 10 from an Iranian ship and three from a Yemeni vessel.

According to the report, no seafarers from large commercial ships are currently being held hostage.

“More than three years have passed since Somali pirates successfully hijacked and held a large commercial vessel for ransom,” Mr Ban told the Security Council.

International naval patrols, along with “progress in building a federal state in Somalia,” have contributed to the reduction in large-scale piracy, the report says.

But the threat of attacks on ships in waters off Somalia remains substantial, the report cautions.

It says many local communities in Somalia “view ransom payments for hostages as compensation for what they perceive as fishing revenue lost through illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing by such vessels.”