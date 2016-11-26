Fidel Castro's military forays in Africa

News

The late Fidel Castro. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Back in the 1970s at the height of the Cold War, the small Caribbean nation of Cuba went to war thousands of miles away in the battlefields of Angola and Ethiopia, leaving thousands dead.

Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who died late Friday, was convinced that the global stage for the "world revolution" was happening in Africa — and thus Cuba became the first Latin American nation to go to war outside its own continent.

Angola and Ethiopia soon became symbols of the "regional conflicts" of the Cold War, in which Washington and Moscow battled for ideological supremacy and power through proxy wars.

But Havana's involvement in the fighting fields far from home was to cost it dear.

Cubans died

Some 4,300 Cubans died in African conflicts, half of them in Angola — although experts say that number has been sharply underestimated.

Cuban veterans have often complained of lack of care and benefits on returning home.

In Angola, Castro responded to calls for help from the Marxist guerrilla leader Agostinho Neto, who had seized Luanda during a bloody war from its Portuguese colonial masters.

Neto had no intention of sharing Angola's independence, with rival guerrilla leaders Holden Roberto, supported by Zaire — now the Democratic Republic of Congo — or Jonas Savimbi, backed by South Africa.

Black slave revolt

Initially, thousands of Cuban troops were deployed along 14,000 kilometers of coastline in Operation Carlota, named in honour of a black slave revolt in Cuba.

Moscow also poured logistics and funding into Angola in a war that turned into a hard slog for Cubans, as the heroes of the island's guerrilla-led revolution had to quickly adapt and learn counter-insurgency tactics.

In March 1988, the South African army retreated in the face of the Cubans at the battle of Cuito Cuanavale in Angola, a setback that sounded the death knell for the apartheid regime and led to the independence of Namibia.

Fight imperialism