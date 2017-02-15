Uganda’s human-rights record saves a ‘wanted’ Facebook user

News

As of September 2015 there were 172 complaints of human rights violations against police officers registered with the Uganda Police Force Professional Standards Unit. PHOTO | FILE

Uganda's human-rights record was the focus of a ruling in Ireland last week when the High Court in Dublin declined to order Facebook to reveal the identity of a subscriber, one Tom Voltaire Okwalinga (TVO).

The plaintiff, Ugandan lawyer Fred Muwema wanted the details of a Facebook user who he said had defamed him.

Early last year, Okwalinga alleged on Facebook that Muwema accepted a Ush900 million ($248,300) bribe from state operatives, in exchange for allowing a break-in into his office and access to critical evidence on former presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi who was challenging President Yoweri Museveni’s victory. Mr Muwema was Mbabazi’s lead lawyer.

In an earlier order, Muwema had achieved partial success when Justice Donald Binchy allowed Facebook to share TVO’s basic subscriber information with him but the social media company protested, arguing that unmasking TVO would, “put his/her life in jeopardy.”

“It is somewhat difficult for the court to make an assessment as to the extent of the danger that would be posed to TVO if his identity is revealed. It is fair to say however that there is consistency in the reports of Freedom House and the US Department of State Human Rights Report on Uganda as well as Amnesty International, all of which express concern about freedom of expression and assembly,” ruled Justice Binchy.

Global jurisprudence

In a development likely to shape jurisprudence globally on Facebook’s handling of defamatory content by its subscribers, the judge placed stringent conditions, giving a 14-day ultimatum to have the content pulled down, failing which he will order revelation of TVO’s identity.

In the past, governments have attempted to persuade Facebook to reveal identities of its subscribers to no avail. This judgment now sets a precedent that given the peculiar circumstances of the case, courts can order Facebook to lift the veil.

The judge, citing the precedent set by Kelly J in the Foley vs Sunday Newspapers case noted, “The right to freedom of expression would have to give way to the right to life in the event of a conflict. I think it must be correct to say that a person’s right to his good name must take second place to the right to life and bodily integrity of another where the threat to bodily integrity is sufficiently serious, as I believe it is to be here.”

For the courts, the catch is: At what point do the scales tilt in favour of victims of abusive Facebook users?

Jack Gilbert, appearing for Facebook in an August 19 affidavit asserted, “In my role I receive hundreds of legal claims each year. Because Facebook is not a publisher, its general position is that any complaints regarding content should be directed to the relevant user that posted the content.”

In this case, however, the judge noted, Facebook did not oppose the order to have its subscriber’s identity revealed only to turnaround and raise the issue of TVO’s safety later.

Trumped up charges

Mr Muwema had told the court that whereas Uganda has challenges with human rights, “it is alarmist to paint a picture of unmitigated violations of human rights and lawlessness in Uganda.”