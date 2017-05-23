Ethiopia's Tedros wins race to head World Health Organisation

News

Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom has been elected as the new head of the UN's World Health Organisation.

The former Ethiopian foreign minister beat Britain's David Nabarro and Sania Nishtar of Pakistan in the race to lead the UN's public health body, replacing outgoing chief Margaret Chan of Hong Kong.

He won in the third round of voting.

He becomes the first African to lead the WHO.

The 52-year-old, who was also a health minister before taking up the Foreign Affairs portfolio, says he aims to replicate his success in turning around his country's healthcare system on the global stage.

His campaign focused on overhauling the WHO after its much-criticised handling of the West African Ebola epidemic, and speculation that the United States might cut its funding for the agency.

"We live in a changing world, and the WHO must be able to change with it," Tedros said in his vision statement, citing new health threats brought about through globalisation, climate change and unhealthy lifestyles.

A specialist in malaria with a doctorate from the University of Nottingham in Britain, Tedros was appointed Ethiopia's health minister in 2005 to 2012 where he oversaw a drive to expand basic healthcare by building thousands of clinics and boosting community-based health services.

The initiatives contributed to a two-thirds drop in child mortality between 1990 and 2015, and a 75 per cent drop in malaria deaths in the same period.

Tedros waged a high-profile campaign on social media after the WHO changed its rules to have the director-general elected in a popular vote by member states, instead of having the executive committee propose a single candidate.

In an interview published on his website, Tedros said he would push forward with reforms the WHO announced after the Ebola crisis, but would also try to improve the way it is funded to allow the organisation to be more responsive in health emergencies.

His priority would be "achieving universal health coverage".

In a last his final pitch to voters before the first ballots were cast, Tedros recalled the childhood death of his brother from a treatable sickness to underscore that universal healthcare for all would be a top priority.

Ethiopia's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (centre), reacts after his speech before the delegates at the World Health Assembly (WHA) on May 23, 2017, in Geneva. PHOTO | AFP