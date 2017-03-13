Ethiopia rubbish landslide death toll soars to 63

News

Damaged makeshift homes of squatters living inside the Koshe landfill in Ethiopia in this photo taken on March 12, 2017. AFP | ZACHARIAS ABUBEKER

The number of people killed in a giant landslide at Ethiopia's largest rubbish dump outside Addis Ababa has risen to at least 63, Communication Minister Negeri Lencho said Monday.

"We have been following up with the accident and so far the death toll has risen to 63," Lencho said of Saturday's landslide.

The landslide late Saturday levelled more than 30 makeshift homes of squatters living inside the Koshe landfill.

Many of the victims were squatters, who scavenged for valuables in the dump.