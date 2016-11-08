Ethiopia lifts travel restrictions on diplomats

News

Ethiopian festival goers flee during a deadly stampede in Bishoftu on October 2, 2016 that saw several people die after police fired teargas at protestors. The country has lifted a ban restrciting diplomats from leaving Addis Ababa. PHOTO | FILE

Ethiopia on Tuesday lifted a ban on foreign diplomats leaving the capital Addis Ababa, imposed as part of a countrywide state of emergency following unprecedented anti-government protests.

A statement published on the state-controlled Fana Broadcasting Corporate website said the government "has lifted the directive which restricts diplomats from travelling beyond a 40 kilometres (25 mile) radius out of Addis Ababa without notification".

Defence minister Siraj Fegessa reportedly told a press conference that the move followed "the relative peace and security" in the country since a state of emergency was declared on October 9 after nearly a year of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

Other restrictions, including a dusk-to-dawn curfew in some places, and restrictions on access to the media and the internet remain in place.