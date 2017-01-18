Amid drought, East African cities struggle to provide water to residents

News

Dry taps at Tenor estate in Nairobi. Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, Kampala and Kigali have been experiencing continual water shortages. PHOTO | FILE

East Africa’s cities are struggling to supply their growing populations with water from sources that are overstretched.

Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, Kampala and Kigali have been experiencing continual water shortages. They have dilapidated distribution networks that depend on unreliable water sources.

Last month, the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) announced that the city would face rationing for the next four months.

NWSC managing director Philip Gichuki said that the water levels in the dams were low following poor rains, hence the rationing until the end of April. The city’s demand stands at 740,000 cubic metres, against a supply of 540,000 cubic metres.

“We expected the dams to fill up during the rainy season last October, but this did not happen. To date, our dams have only received 250mm of rain as opposed to the 1,000mm of rains expected. The Ndakaini Dam — the city’s main source of water — is at below 50 per cent. We agreed to reduce the city’s water production by 13 per cent to maintain water supply,” Mr Gichuki said.

Nairobi doesn’t have any rainwater harvesting system and relies on the dams. As such, the city remains vulnerable to water shortages — in 2002, the Sasumua Dam was destroyed by floods and in 2009, the water volumes at Ndakaini fell below 336,000 cubic metres from the regular 700,000.

The country’s latest project — the Northern Collector Water Tunnel — to set up alternative water sources, funded by the World Bank and the French Development Agency, hit a snag.

There are allegations that the project, which would entail transferring water from three rivers — Irati, Maragua and Gikigie — to the Thika reservoir to increase Nairobi’s water supply to about 700,000 cubic metres, will result in surrounding areas becoming deserts.

Nairobi is also facing delays in the $33.4 million upgrade of its dilapidated water supply lines. The upgrade would have increased the city’s water supply by 50,000 cubic metres. The project, which was set to be completed in the 2015/16 financial year, is yet to start as there are disputes over approvals and a pending review of its design.

Kampala shortages

Kampala also experiences frequent water shortages as the city’s water sources remain vulnerable to weather patterns. World Bank data shows that more than 35 per cent of the city’s 1.5 million population experience challenges accessing water.

The city’s water holding and distribution infrastructure has been undergoing an upgrade to raise its output from 190,000 cubic metres to 240,000 cubic metres. Last month, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation upgraded the Ggaba and Muyenga reservoirs.

Currently the city depends on the Ggaba plant for its water supply; when it breaks down, the city experiences shortages. The plant pumps water to the city’s two major reservoirs — Muyenga and Namasuba. Muyenga has a capacity of 57,000 cubic metres and Namasuba 8,000 cubic metres. Other smaller reservoirs serving the city include Mukono, Kyambogo, Tank Hill and Makerere.