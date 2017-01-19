East Africa yet to resolve border disputes ahead of deadline

News

East Africa's unresolved border disputes. TEA GRAPHIC | FILE

The border dispute between Rwanda and Burundi has once again drawn attention to the unresolved territorial contests across the continent.

The deadline set by the African Union for all African countries to delineate and demarcate their borders by the end of 2017, but only 30 per cent of the entire 80,000km borders on the continent have been demarcated.

The African Union Border Programme (AUBP) launched in 2007 had initially provided all countries with outstanding border disputes to delimit and demarcate their boundaries by the end of 2010.

However, the deadline was pushed to the end of 2017 because of lack of funding and technical expertise. Most of the disputes arise out of the scramble for natural resources or personal differences between leaders of neighbouring countries.

Hills and water

Burundi at the beginning of the year raised the stakes by claiming Sabanegwa Hill as the bilateral relations between Kigali and Bujumbura deteriorate over claims that Rwanda is housing and training Burundi rebels. The dispute over the hill started in 2007, and is being handled by a joint border demarcation commission.

Kenya and Somalia too have a dispute over the maritime border in the Indian Ocean. Somalia in 2014 filed a case at the International Court of Justice accusing Kenya of encroaching on 100,000 square km of marine territory with potential oil and gas deposits. The case is yet to be concluded.

Timothy Walker, a maritime specialist at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, said that maritime disputes if not resolved through negotiations and consensus, are likely to endanger vital maritime economic activities that could otherwise be beneficial to both countries.

Kenya and Uganda are also both claiming ownership of the fish-rich Migingo Island on Lake Victoria. The dispute has been ongoing since February 2009, while the joint survey team that was set up to review the colonial map is yet to produce its reports after the Ugandan government withdrew its participants for consolations.

Oil deposits

There is also the Elemi Triangle border dispute between Kenya and South Sudan that is yet to be resolved because the latter is still to settle after gaining independence in 2011. The Triangle which has been claimed by Kenya, Sudan and Ethiopia in the past 50 years is believed to have oil and mineral deposits.