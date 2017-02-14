East Africa watching closely as Kenya preps for August polls

News

US ambassador Bob Godec at a voter registration centre in Nairobi on February 8, 2017. Kenya’s election this August will be watched closely by the rest of the region. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Kenya’s election this August will be watched closely by the rest of the region, both as a stress-test of the country’s democratic credentials, and for its potential spillover effects.

Many will be looking to see whether the election mirrors the one in 2007, which was marred by post-election violence, or in 2013, in which Kenya settled for an imperfect peace over a perfect process.

Some watching will be purely driven by self-interest. Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, eastern DR Congo and South Sudan all depend on the Northern Corridor to Mombasa port for their trade, and will be hoping there will not be a repeat of 2007/8 when marauding mobs torched trucks and uprooted sections of the railway line.

The economic ties run both ways. Kenya is the biggest investor in Uganda, for instance, and Uganda is a key source of grain as well as tourists.

Kenya’s race against Tanzania to become the preferred transport link to the Indian Ocean for railway lines and oil pipelines, among other infrastructure links, will be strengthened by its ability to hold a peaceful election.

Personal ties

There are political reasons for regional interest too. First, as regional integration grows so do personal ties between some of the political actors. For instance, opposition leader Raila Odinga is known to enjoy warm ties with President Joseph Magufuli of Tanzania, while President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are close to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

Any breakdown of security during the election is likely to test these ties, as well as the environment for co-operation, as Tom Juma from Moi University and Kisii University noted in a November 2015 study of the 2007 election.

To this, add the factionalism in South Sudan — where Kenya has been publicly accused of picking sides — and Burundi, where officials quietly accuse Nairobi of siding with Kigali in its contest with Rwanda, and one can see why regional actors will be paying close attention to the August election.

Important lessons

Beyond the self-interest, the election will offer at least two important lessons. The first is Kenya’s own internal democracy — whether the progress seen between the last two elections is evidence of deepening democracy.

In a study of the 2013 election published in the Journal of East African Studies, Nic Cheeseman, Gabrielle Lynch and Justin Willis highlighted four factors that prevented a return to violence — rivals becoming allies, a pervasive peace narrative, democratic reforms, and decentralisation that gave national losers some electoral wins at the county level.

“Ultimately, although the elections passed off largely peacefully, they did not confirm a process of democratic consolidation or herald the end of inter-ethnic tension and mistrust,” the authors argued.

The reality in 2017 has changed in some aspects. For instance, the “siege mentality” stoked by the International Criminal Court charges against President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto is unlikely to be a factor this time round.