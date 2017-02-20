East Africa countries unveil joint tourism portal

News

Tourists cruise on the Nile at the Murchison Falls National Park in northwestern Uganda. FILE PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda have launched an online portal in a bid to market the region’s as a single tourist destination.

The portal, which was unveiled at the Kampala Serena Hotel at the weekend, will be used by sector players from the three countries to advertise their products.

“The launch of the portal comes at a time when East African countries are jointly working towards marketing the region as a single destination,” Kenya Tourism Board chief executive officer Betty Radier said.

“By coming together, it would be much easier for tourists who want to visit Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda to do so as the destinations are in one region.”

The online platform will be a one-stop-shop for information on tourist products, destinations and experiences with the aim of enhancing access to information.

The KTB boss said international holidaymakers would be able to access tourism products across the region following improved roads and air connectivity between the neighbour countries.

The portal was launched on the sidelines of Uganda’s Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, which began on Friday and ended on Sunday.

Kenyan and Rwandan tourism sectors players joined their Ugandan counterparts exhibiting at the expo.

Ugandan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community, Kirunda Kivenjinja, called on Northern Corridor partner states to fast-track efforts to market the region as a single tourist destination, saying the move would improve the sector's performance.

Rwandan High Commissioner to Uganda, Frank Mugambage, said the joint tourism marketing bid had become a reality and called on the authorities to actualise it.