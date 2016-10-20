Early childhood education teachers poorly paid, lack morale and support

News

Rosemary Okello knows her students well; she knows all of them by name, their likes, dislikes, strengths and weaknesses.

“When they walk in the door, I become their de facto mother, nanny and teacher. I know them well and strive to be a guardian within these four walls,” she says, before breaking into a hearty laugh.

Ms Okello, 44, has been an early childhood teacher for the past 20 years. She has been teaching at her current school for the past eight years. She has attended several seminars and training programmes, which were privately funded, to improve her skills.

“In all these years, I have only received a salary from the Teachers Service Commission three times, when they tried incorporating Early Childhood Development Education teachers into their system. I am working under the school board, where I make $55 a month,” she says.

She added that the inconsistency in policy from the Teachers Service Commission, and the lack of recognition of the important role Early Childhood Development Education teachers play in child development, has led many of her colleagues to either move to better paying opportunities in the private sector, or go back to the teacher’s college to train to be primary school teachers.

Ms Okello’s sentiments are a reflection of how Early Childhood Development Education in the Kenyan public school system has been handled: The majority of the teachers are employed by the school, most schools have inadequate teaching and learning resources, there is a low teacher-to-child ratio, and poor remuneration.

Yet, these teachers are expected to prepare learners for the Digital Literacy Programme in public schools, which starts next year.

Moses Sifuna, an education activist at Elimu ni Uwezo, says it is disappointing that the government expects learners to have a good educational foundation in Class One, yet it does not invest in Early Childhood Development Education.

“The Early Childhood Development Education teachers are now expected to ensure that before the learners enter into primary school, they have a good understanding of spoken and written English, which is the language of instruction in the tablets. But where are the resources to make this happen?” asked Mr Sifuna.

Most Early Childhood Development Education teachers earn between $20 and $40 a month and when a number of county governments proposed taking up the role of recruiting these teachers, the Teachers Service Commission rebuffed them. The county governments were offering salaries as high as $150.

The country’s parliament has stalled a Bill drafted by the Parliamentary Committee on Education that proposes that the government hire more Early Childhood Development Education teachers. Committee chairperson Sabina Chege said the Bill makes it mandatory for the national government, through the Teachers Service Commission, to recruit the teachers.

“For us to improve the country’s learning standards, Early Childhood Development Education should be taken more seriously. We hope the Bill will pass to ensure that the government employs more Early Childhood Development Education teachers immediately,” said Ms Chege.

In most Kenyan public schools, Early Childhood Development Education teachers lack a proper curriculum, classrooms, furniture suitable for children and play material, which are crucial for the learner’s development.