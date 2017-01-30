EALA orders Secretariat to reinstate sacked workers

News

The East African Community Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko. PHOTO | FILE

The East African Legislative Assembly has asked EAC Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko to immediately reinstate 11 staff of the regional peace and security programme he sacked last year.

Mr Mfumukeko appeared before EALA on Wednesday in Arusha where he was accused of terminating the contracts of the East African Community Early Warning Unit staff because they produced an adverse report on the security and humanitarian situation in Burundi.

Critics point to a conflict of interest in Mr Mfumukeko’s decision. He is a Burundian.

In his defence, the Secretary General cited delays in funding from the European Union for the bloc’s peace and security programme, which is part of the African Union Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).

The EALA members’ decision that Mr Mfumukeko reinstate the staff is per the recommendations of the 34th Council of Ministers meeting held in Arusha in September last year.

Three of the sacked staff had gone to the East African Court of Justice, which on September 15, last year dismissed their application, noting that the directive of the Council of Ministers passed on September 5, 2016 had stopped their sacking.

Abubakar Ogle, an EALA member from Kenya, told The EastAfrican that professional staff are hired and sacked by the Council of Ministers and that the SG has no mandate to terminate their services unilaterally.

“It is true that the funding for this programme has been delayed, but money can be diverted from the non-performing programmes because peace and security is a central pillar,” he said.

Mr Mfumukeko said he terminated the contracts of the 11 in June 2016 upon the advice of the Human Resource Advisory Committee. But the EALA members maintained that the right procedure — referring the issue to the Council of Ministers through the Counsel to the EAC, who is the equivalent of the Attorney-General advising the heads of state — was not followed.

The APSA is mainly supported by the EU, which had signed a memorandum of understanding to direct the funds to the continental body which in turn releases the funds to the five regional blocs.

But since the AU has been unable to remit funds to cater for both staff and activity needs, the EAC Secretariat since January 2015 had given $320,000 from its own budget to support the APSA project. This was done on the understanding that the money will be refunded when disbursements for the APSA Project are received from AU.