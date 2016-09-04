EAC Secretary General prioritises financial management, targets ‘tangible results’

News

Regional heads of State during the 17th Ordinary EAC Summit in Arusha Tanzania. The bloc was ranked the most integration in Africa. PHOTO | SAMUEL MIRING'U

East African Community Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko has introduced cost-cutting measures and changes in operations at the Arusha headquarters, which he hopes will put the cash-strapped Secretariat on a strong financial footing and inspire fresh confidence with development partners.

Mr Mfumukeko expects to save up to $6 million a year in cost-cutting measures he has begun implementing.

In his first interview with The EastAfrican since he took office on April 26, Mr Mfumukeko said he will prioritise activities with direct impact on the livelihoods of East Africans in addition to the upstream policy work the Secretariat has been engaged in.

“Let us go back to the basics. The overall direction is to put money where we can respond to the basic needs of the people,” he said.

The first four months of his tenure have been far from smooth, with strong opposition to his management style and stringent financial controls.

He has also faced criticism from the opposition in Burundi for what is believed to be his political leaning as a former insider in the Burundian government, where he once served as President Pierre Nkurunziza’s advisor on economic affairs.

Politically, his position as Secretary-General is precarious, coming at a time when his country is facing a political crisis following the president’s decision to extend his stay in power.

The opposition is suspicious of his role in the Dialogue on the Burundi Peace Process chaired by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, and the talks being led by Tanzania former President Benjamin Mkapa.

Then there is the question of bilateral relations between Rwanda and Burundi, which he says needs an urgent solution “so that meetings can be held in accordance with the EAC calendar of activities.” Again, the situation is believed to present a conflict of interest for Mr Mfumukeko.

Coincidentally, it was on the day Mr Mfumukeko took office that Tanzania’s President John Magufuli, who is the chairman of the EAC, strongly criticised the Secretariat for its excesses, and told its officers to clean up their act.