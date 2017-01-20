http://www.www.theeastafrican.co.ke/image/view/-/3781270/medRes/1541881/-/iwb57xz/-/potus.jpg
Trump declares from now on it's 'only America first'

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America on January 20, 2017 in Washington DC. PHOTO | AFP

By AFP

Posted  Friday, January 20   2017 at  20:25

President Donald Trump vowed in his inaugural address Friday that every US decision would be guided by a vision that puts "only America first."

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first," he said.

"Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And, yes, together, we will make America great again," Trump said as he concluded his address.