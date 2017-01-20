News
Trump declares from now on it's 'only America first'
By AFP
Posted Friday, January 20 2017 at 20:25
Posted Friday, January 20 2017 at 20:25
President Donald Trump vowed in his inaugural address Friday that every US decision would be guided by a vision that puts "only America first."
"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first," he said.
"Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And, yes, together, we will make America great again," Trump said as he concluded his address.