Donald Trump: the (Russian) people's choice

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses supporters at the Cleveland Arts and Sciences Academy in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 8, 2016. AFP PHOTO

Is Donald Trump Russia's best friend? Many in the country seem to believe the flamboyant White House candidate could help fix shattered ties between the two ex-Cold War foes.

Hillary Clinton's rival in the US presidential race has raised eyebrows with his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, reviled by many in the West over his stance on Ukraine and Syria.

On Wednesday, the Republican nominee said at a New York forum on national security that the Kremlin strongman is "very much of a leader... far more than our president has been a leader", slamming Barack Obama.

Putin "has very strong control over a country," Trump added.

"I think I would have a very, very good relationship with Putin. And I think I would have a very, very good relationship with Russia."

Had the Clinton-Trump race been held in Russia, there is no doubt over who would have the upper hand.

An August poll by the independent Levada Centre said 39 per cent of Russians who follow the US election campaign would vote for Trump while only 15 per cent would choose Clinton, who is seen as anti-Moscow after her time as secretary of state.

"Trump promises us a 'very good relationship'. Clinton guarantees us a very bad one," Alexei Pushkov, a lawmaker in Russia's ruling party, tweeted.

"You don't need binoculars to spot the difference."

'A cool guy'

"I like his ideas, Trump is a cool guy," said Vadim Lativ, an 18-year-old studying engineering in Moscow. "He has a good attitude about Russia -- Putin and him will get along."

"It's clear that Trump is a better friend of Russia," chimed in Vadim Voronov, a musician.

"All my friends support him," he said, though adding that Trump's character might not fit in with presidential duties. "It will be difficult for someone quite so spontaneous to have power."

"Perhaps it would be better to have Hillary, she's a mother... and wouldn't press the red button. Trump, yeah," he pondered.