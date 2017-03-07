Kenya govt backtracks on deal with striking doctors

News

President Uhuru Kenyatta with chairman of the Council of Governors Mr Peter Munya (left) and other senior government officials as they issue a joint statement on the doctors' strike on March 7, 2017. PHOTO | PSCU

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt a blow to the ongoing doctors' strike negotiations after terming the industrial action as blackmail that will not be entertained by the government.

The nationwide strike, on its 94th day, has paralysed the public health sector and compelled patients to seek vital medical services from costly private hospitals.

A visibly irritated President Kenyatta accused the doctors of operating private practices, saying they only serve at public hospitals for about two hours per day.

"It is unfair that the doctors still operate private practice yet expect us to pay them more. This is blackmail and we are not going to entertain it," Mr Kenyatta said on Tuesday afternoon during the 4th Devolution Conference in Nakuru County.

He reiterated the government's commitment to a fair resolution of the impasse but also impressed upon the striking doctors to remember their call to duty.

"There has to be fairness from the doctors too. They need to be guided by patience and practicality," he told the gathering that brought together county governors and other national government officials.

The leaders of the two levels of government have also withdrawn the enhanced package that they had offered the medics as they vowed to protect doctors who will resume work.

The enhanced offer came with a 50 per cent pay rise among other benefits.

Their joint statement was read by Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya at a press conference attended by, among others, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and a host of governors.