Dlamini-Zuma tipped for top job in South Africa Cabinet

South Africa's Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. PHOTO | FILE

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may soon return to government in South Africa after she handed over reigns of the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Dr Dlamini-Zuma is being tipped for a Cabinet position in President Jacob Zuma’s administration in what sources say would ease her path to succeed him as national leader.

President Zuma is expected reshuffle the Cabinet in mid-April with top government sources saying he will appoint her.

Dr Dlamini-Zuma returned home on Wednesday after completing her AUC tenure in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

She was welcomed at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg by ruling African National Congress (ANC) youth and women leagues, who said they believe she has a big role to play in government.

"Those that support her believe assigning her will bolster her profile and increase her chances of replacing Msholozi [Zuma] as ANC president at a conference in December. He will appoint her and it won't be in any controversial ministry," the source told Africa Review.

A deputy minister known to be loyal to Mr Zuma also said a disloyal Cabinet member was likely to "take the fall".

"We're aware of plans to assign her to Cabinet and obviously you have ministers who have shown they are not on the president's side. One of them is likely to take the fall," the deputy minister said.

Mr Zuma is on record as saying the ANC is ready for a female leader and the job will not automatically go to his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mr Ramaphosa is considered Dr Dlamini-Zuma's biggest challenger for the top post.

The winner of the presidency of the ruling party would be a strong favourite to succeed Mr Zuma as president after the presidential elections in 2019.

The ANC has won every election since the end of apartheid in 1994.

Dr Dlamini-Zuma has held three Cabinet positions before heading to Addis to take up the AUC chairmanship.

In 1994 Nelson Mandela appointed her Health minister.