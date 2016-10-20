Kenya's digital learning powers on despite glitches

News

Class One pupils in Mwangea Primary School in Voi, Taita Taveta County on Kenya’s Coast, use the digital tablets. PHOTO | LUCY MKANYIKA

As the tablets are removed from the storage area at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School in Msambweni, Kwale County, and placed on desks in the Standard One classroom, the students’ excitement is palpable.

They giggle excitedly as their eyes dart from the stranger in the classroom to their two teachers to the tablets in front of them. It takes about four minutes for the teachers to pass the tablets around the classroom.

Tablet

Halima Salim, five, smiles as she fiddles with the tablet. She tells me she wants to be an engineer, as I help her to switch on the device.

“We are very excited to have them in our class. I even took pictures of my classmates on the first day,” she says as the class is asked to switch on the devices in readiness for the science lesson.

Not all the children are able to switch on their tablets. As a result, one of the teaching assistants goes round the class helping those with difficulties. In a class of 60 learners, the assistant takes about 15 minutes to ensure that every child is following along with the teacher. With close to half of the lesson time gone in setting up the devices, the class finally begins.

The teacher, Joyce Mochama, alternates between the laptop and the projected content on the chalkboard while her colleague Grace Mwadime walks around the class to ensure the learners are all on the same page.

“The learners have a low attention span despite their excitement. They switch off and start exploring these devices,” said Ms Mwadime.

Difficult instructions

As Ms Mochama guides the class through the lesson on the names of different body parts, she asks the learners to play the short video clip on their tablets. Some of the terms used in the instructions are beyond the understanding of the children. For instance, at this stage, telling them to “click to play video” should have said “press play.”

The content developers at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development need to consider using simpler terms in the instruction guides.

“This is one of the issues we have seen with the content, the use of difficult words to instruct the learners. The children are not yet at a level to understand these words,” Ms Mochama said.

The class comes to an end with only half of the topic covered and the devices are collected for safekeeping.

When the class comes to an end the devices are collected for safekeeping and charging. PHOTO | ALLAN OLINGO