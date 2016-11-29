Scandal: How Ugandan varsity awarded 1,000 Sudan Sudanese degrees in months

News

Another Ugandan university is caught up in an academic fraud scandal that is also threatening to engulf Kampala’s diplomatic ties with several countries whose nationals were irregularly admitted and awarded degrees. FOTOSEARCH

The EastAfrican has obtained copies of licence documents and correspondence between whistleblowers, the education attaché at the South Sudan embassy and Uganda’s National Council of Higher Education (NCHE), raising questions over the manner in which more than 1,000 South Sudanese were admitted to Busoga University and went on to graduate in a space of two months.

The NCHE has now opened investigations into this matter after Lual Akol Nhial, the South Sudan education attaché asked the body to review the admission of these students — most of whom are government officials and generals in the army — to analyse their continuous semester results, coursework and assignments and tuition fee payments of the past three years.

The official also asked the Council to investigate the affiliation of Busoga University in Uganda and Star University College in Juba and review the attendance lists during lectures and study programmes of Busoga University. He also called for sanctions on students who did not qualify to graduate.

Besides the South Sudanese, there are 50 Nigerian nationals involved in the scandal.

'Quick fix'

The NCHE executive director Prof John Opuda-Asibo told The EastAfrican that “there are usually powerful people behind these admissions.”

At the heart of the matter is financial reward for the university, while for the students, the promise of academic papers that would keep them in key positions in government made it a worthwhile investment.

For the two-month course and academic papers, sources indicate that Busoga University bagged more than $1 million as each student paid over the odds, forking out $1,000 in tuition fees — way higher than the average of $300 per semester, for most programmes in Ugandan universities.

According to the trail of documents, the students were transferred from Star University College in Juba to Busoga University only in July this year, and by end of September, the latter had them on the list of graduands to be awarded various academic qualifications.

Star University College obtained “temporary approval for operation” from South Sudan’s National Council for Higher Education on July 21, 2016, implying that the students the institution transferred to Busoga University could not have been pursuing programmes which take two to three years for the award of diplomas and degrees.

Further, according to sources familiar with the manner in which this fraud was planned and orchestrated, most of the students are generals in the South Sudan army — who occupy high offices and needed a “quick fix” of academic papers to remain in these positions.

The students also lacked the minimum criteria for admission — an advanced level certificate or its equivalent.

In the paper trail is a handwritten memo to the NHCE executive director, from a whistle blower who says he was a senior officer at Busoga University until “I was terminated from that post on Monday September 19, 2016.”