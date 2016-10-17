Death of Rwanda's last king reopens repatriation debate

News

King Kigeli (centre) was 23 when he came to power in 1959. PHOTO | BBC | GETTY IMAGES

The passing of Rwanda’s last monarch King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa, has ignited debate as to whether to repatriate his body and accord a stately burial or be left to be laid to rest in the US where he lived.

King Kigeli V passed away on Sunday in Virginia, United States at the age of 80.

A statement released by his estate announcing his death did not give details of the funeral arrangements.

“He was a devout and dedicated believer and the last anointed African Roman Catholic king to reign over a full country.

“Funeral details, the heir to the royal throne of Rwanda, and related details are being discussed and will be announced in good order,” a statement on his website reads.

The Rwandan government is yet to issue any statement on the passing of the monarch. No government official has expressed condolences publicly even on social media.

In June this year, a debate on whether the exiled King of Rwanda should return had divided opinion with opposition groups urging the government to bring back the elderly monarch and accord him the perks of a former head of state.

The government had however said that King Kigeli was free to return like any other Rwandan living in exile, dismissing the argument that he should be accorded benefits of a king.

Frank Habineza, the president of the main opposition party Rwanda Greens, says that it is unfortunate that the king has had to die in exile.

“We are very saddened by his passing before he could return to his country, since we had requested the government to facilitate that,” Mr Habineza said, adding that his party was discussing what should be done in the wake of his death.

King Kigeli, a Tutsi, was overthrown in 1961 by a Hutu rebellion spurred on by the Belgian colonialists. He went into exile in several African countries before settling in the US. The monarchy was then abolished in the same year.

While in the United States, he led the King Kigeli V Foundation to aid Rwandan refugees.

A 2013 profile of the ex-monarch in the Washingtonian magazine, found him living in subsidised housing, on food stamps and donations, in Oakton, Virginia, happy to hand out chocolates to neighbours’ children.

In the June debate, Rwanda’s opposition had asked the government to assist in the king’s return and allow him to play a role in unity and reconciliation by serving as the head of Rwandan culture and as a chief advisor of the state.