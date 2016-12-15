Former Mozambique president's daughter shot dead

News

A renown Mozambican businesswoman and daughter of former President Armando Guebuza is dead, local media confirmed, quoting a family source.

Ms Valentina Guebuza, 36, who was leading the family business, was reportedly shot dead by a close relation at their upmarket residence in northern Maputo.

According to VOA Radio, Ms Guebuza succumbed to four gun shot wounds as she was being rushed to a local hospital.

The suspected killer was arrested, according to the VOA report.

Ms Guebuza was married to businessman Zofimo Muiuane in 2014 and the two have reportedly had a troubled relationship.

Mozambican newspaper A Verdade in July 2014 described their wedding as the marriage of the year.

The wedding was attended by 700 guests, including South Africa President Jacob Zuma, Swazi King Mswati III and the Angolan president's daughter, Ms Isabel dos Santos.

In 2014, Ms Guebuza's firm, the Startimes Mozambique, together with a Chinese partner, were awarded the country’s $300 million digital migration contract.

The Chinese are 85 per cent shareholders of the Startimes Mozambique, whose 15 per cent stake is held by Focus 21, a business group associated with President Guebuza's family that Valentina headed.

Valentina da Luz Guebuza was among the leading youthful Mozambican entrepreneurs whose number was on the rise.

Focus 21 has interests in business consulting, engineering, logistics and mining, with a net value of more than $5 million.

Ms Guebuza worked in the firm together with her brothers, Mr Armando Ndambi Guebuza and Mr Mussumbuluko Armanado Guebuza.

