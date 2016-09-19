Home News

News

Two DR Congo policemen killed, opposition demo banned

Share Bookmark Print Rating
By AFP

Posted  Monday, September 19   2016 at  15:56

Two DR Congo policemen died Monday in clashes between opposition supporters and the police and a giant protest calling for President Joseph Kabila to step down this year was banned, the government spokesman said.

“Two policemen were killed” in violence targeting the ruling party office in the volatile Limete area of Kinshasa, Lambert Mende told AFP, adding: “We have now banned the demonstration”.