Two DR Congo policemen killed, opposition demo banned
By AFP
Posted Monday, September 19 2016 at 15:56
Two DR Congo policemen died Monday in clashes between opposition supporters and the police and a giant protest calling for President Joseph Kabila to step down this year was banned, the government spokesman said.
“Two policemen were killed” in violence targeting the ruling party office in the volatile Limete area of Kinshasa, Lambert Mende told AFP, adding: “We have now banned the demonstration”.