DRC orders social networks shut as Kabila's term expires

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila. PHOTO | TUTONDELE MIANKENDA | AFP

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have ordered that social networks including Facebook and WhatsApp be blocked soon before President Joseph Kabila's mandate expires, three internet providers said Thursday.

Congo's telecoms regulator issued an order, seen by AFP, demanding that providers cut access to social media services from 11:59pm (2259GMT) on Sunday.

Political tensions are running high in the country ahead of the constitutional end of President Joseph Kabila's second and final term on December 20. No elections have been organised and the opposition accuses him of seeking to retain power.

Under a controversial ruling from the Constitutional Court, president Kabila may remain in office beyond the end of his mandate.

Internet providers

The government order, seen by AFP and sent to at least three internet providers, will likely hamper the organisation of public protests against President Kabila.

The letter from Congo's Posts and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ARPTC) requires the "temporary blocking of sharing of images, video and voice (data) over the network" but gave no reason for the measure.

It gave a non-exhaustive list of platforms subject to the block that included Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Skype.

"In cases where partial blocking is not possible, you are required to block access to the relevant social networks entirely," it said.

Government's plan

Text messages will continue to function as normal.

The government's plan was first raised on Tuesday at a meeting of the ARPTC.

The president's opponents have warned of nationwide protests from Monday until he quits office, but rallies are on hold while the Roman Catholic Church mediates last-ditch negotiations to bring about a political transition towards elections.

Completely paralysed