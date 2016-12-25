Congo in crisis as Kabila clings on, UN warns state security

News

Demonstrators holding placards face Congolese anti-riot policemen. There have been riots and deaths in Kinshasa, DR Congo capital. PHOTO | AFP

The refusal by embattled DR Congo President Joseph Kabila to relinquish power on December 20 has plunged the country into a crisis.

By Friday, the United Nations was accusing security forces of shooting dead some 40 civilians as they tried to quell anti-Kabila protests.

Yet many more of such fatalities are expected in a dangerously unfolding crisis, which observers say will be determined by who, between the opposition and government, marshals more strength in the streets.

The opposition has been preparing for this confrontation for two years now, beginning in January 2015 when President Kabila first attempted to change the electoral law to postpone the elections.

Kabila, too, has remained hell bent on extending his rule beyond December 19 – when his second and constitutionally last term ended – mostly through increasing reliance on military force.

In major protests in September, state security agents reportedly killed at least 48 people, injured 143 others, and arbitrarily detained up to 300. Protesters were calling on Kabila to respect the constitution and step down once his mandate ended. The UN said defence and security forces used excessive force in response to unarmed civilians.

Congolese political struggles

As they bear down on each other once more, both sides face serious challenges. According to the non-profit International Crisis Group (ICG), although streets protests have a long history in Congolese political struggles, they are prone to manipulation and seldom shift political dynamics.

“Protests also have had a dark side. State actors have often used and sometimes instigated violent street movements to discredit foes and allow poorly paid security forces to loot,” said ICG in its analysis of the role of street protests in Congolese politics released on October 13.

Moreover, ICG adds, lack of cohesion has made it doubly difficult for the opposition to mount and sustain public protests. This is without saying the biting economic situation, which makes only a few people able to participate.

For Kabila, any further coercive measures against civilians are likely to amplify criticism against him and trigger more pressure from Western governments, which they have promised.