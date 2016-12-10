Confusion in Gambia as Jammeh 'annuls' poll result

News

President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia gestures before casting his marble in a polling station in Banjul during the election on December 1, 2016. He conceded defeat to the opposition but on December 9 changed his mind and rejected the poll outcome. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Gambia has been thrown into a state of anxiety and confusion after long serving leader Yahya Jammeh annulled last week’s presidential election result, citing irregularities.

President Jammeh, in a surprise announcement on state TV Friday evening, called for a rerun of the poll that was won by opposition candidate Adama Barrow. He alleged that the election had been rigged in favour of the opposition and cited irregularities in the counting.

President Jammeh also said investigations by his party suggested that many of their voters were deliberately discouraged from casting their ballots.

“After a thorough investigation, I have decided to reject the outcome of the recent election,” he said in a statement aired on the Gambia Radio and Television Services.

“I recommend fresh and transparent elections which will be officiated by a God-fearing and independent electoral commission.”

Swift condemnation

The move has provoked swift condemnation from the international community.

Mr Barrow, backed by a coalition of seven parties, won the three-man race on on December 1 with 43 per cent of the total votes cast, against president Jammeh’s 40 per cent.

The third candidate, Mr Mama Kandeh, received 17 per cent.

The new president was expected to be inaugurated at the end of January 2017.

The coalition

A spokesman for the coalition called for calm in a brief statement.

The head of the coalition transition team, Mr Mai Ahmed Fatty said: “We are working round the clock to restore sanity. The world is with us.”

Neighbouring Senegal hinted at a possible action, calling for an urgent UN Security Council meeting.