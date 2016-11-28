Claims of ICC bias and double standards at ASP annual meeting

News

Gambia's empty seat at the Assembly of States Parties at the Hague, The Netherlands, on November 16, 2016. Three African countries - Gambia, South Africa and Burundi - have recently announced their intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court. PHOTO | AFP

Envoys from African nations have put the International Criminal Court in the dock over claims of bias and unfair treatment in an attempt to explain treaty withdrawals by South Africa, Burundi and Gambia.

The three shock withdrawals from the Rome Statute, delivered through notices to the United Nations Secretary-General last month, inflected conversations at the 10-day annual Assembly of States Parties, which ended at The Hague on Thursday.

The withdrawals have not only punctured the momentum to turn the ICC into a universal court but also raised fears of other states following suit, as Russia, which signed the Rome Statute in 2000, withdrew its signature before it could ratify the treaty.

An unprecedented open session on November 18 by the management body of the ASP, known as the bureau, focused on the relationship between Africa and the ICC under the theme “Resuming dialogue to win the fight against impunity.”

A motley 30 diplomats, attorneys-general, justice ministers and civil society activists argued their case during the three-hour session at the World Forum, building a broad and shaky consensus on the need for dialogue to achieve reversals on the three withdrawals while averting future treaty walkouts.

South Africa, the first country to serve notice of withdrawal on the UN Secretary-General, appeared to soften its stance after Justice Minister Tshililo Michael Masutha said: “We have no reason to celebrate our decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute.” Hours after visiting the ICC President Silvia Fernández de Gurmendi, he explained that South Africa was struggling to strike the right balance between peace and ending impunity.

In March, the High Court and Court of Appeals in South Africa ruled that the government was wrong in failing to arrest Sudanese President Omar al Bashir when he attended an AU summit in Johannesburg in 2015. A third legal battle was looming at the South African Constitutional Court after the government appealed the court’s decision, but withdrew it after pulling out of the ICC.

Altar of peace

Uganda’s Attorney-General William Byaruhanga said that justice should not be sacrificed at the altar of peace, and vice versa.

The decision to issue an arrest warrant for President Bashir in February 2009 marked a turning point in ICC-Africa relations, with many countries on the continent being cited for failing to execute the warrant of arrest against him.

Burundi’s ambassador to The Hague Vestine Nahimana, complained that the ICC had launched investigations into atrocity crimes in the country without giving the government first bite at the cherry. In April, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced that she was launching a preliminary examination into Burundi following reports of atrocities in the conflict following the decision by President Pierre Nkurunzinza to seek a third term in office.