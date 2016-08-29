China questions Japan’s ability to fulfil Ticad promises

News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta during the closing session of the sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad VI) in Nairobi on August 28, 2016. In the course of the summit, Mr Abe pledged $30 billion for infrastructure development, education and healthcare expansion. DAI KUROKAWA | EPA

The Chinese on Sunday appeared to spoil Japan’s big publicity from the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad) in Nairobi, when Beijing’s head of delegation questioned Tokyo’s ability to fulfil the promises made during the summit.

Mr Zhang Ming, China’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, was in Nairobi in what he said was to “gain first-hand knowledge” of Africa’s other partners.

But as the conference ended, the former Chinese envoy to Nairobi told journalists that Japan could be joining a list of countries that have promised much but delivered little to Africa.

“There is never a shortage of conferences and promises for Africa, and yet action and implementation have not always followed.

“We hope Africa’s partners will honour their commitments with real actions and deliver tangible fruits to the African people,” he said on Sunday in a statement.

Ticad VI, happening for the first time in Africa, saw Japan pledge up to $30 billion more over the next three years to be invested in African infrastructure, healthcare systems and other projects meant to boost the economy.

On Sunday night, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed further bilateral agreements where Japan pledged $100 million to fund various healthcare projects.

But this conference always appeared to be in the shadow of China’s ventures in Africa.

“Both China and Japan are working with Africa as part of the international endeavour to help the continent.

“We support the diversification of Africa’s partners and hope they will leverage their respective strengths and combine forces to support enduring peace and rapid development in Africa,” Zhang said.

At China’s similar conference, called the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac) last year, Beijing pledged $60 billion to go into infrastructure, most of it to be channelled through government-to-government deals.

Beijing claims billions worth of agreements have been signed already, although there is little information on how the money is to be repaid or the terms of the agreements.

Japan, on the other hand, would be mostly disbursing these monies through development agencies, and will be following up to ensure the money is used for the purpose given.

Yet the Chinese official who served as Beijing’s ambassador to Kenya between 2006 and 2009 said China’s way of doing things remains that of non-interference.