Conservationists urge race to save cheetahs from extinction

Conservationists are lobbying for the inclusion of the cheetah on the international list of endangered species.

A new study by Zoological Society of London (ZSL), Panthera Corporation of London, which works on reducing threats to wild cats, and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) of New York, shows cheetahs are on the verge of extinction, with 7,100 remaining globally. This figure represents a more than 90 per cent drop from 100 years ago.

ZSL, Panthera, and WCS want the wild cheetah put on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s list of endangered species to avert the impending extinction of the mammal.

The organisations say urgent landscape-wide conservation action is needed to reverse the decline. They cite the Asiatic cheetah populations which have been hit hard, with fewer than 50 individuals remaining in one isolated pocket of Iran.

The rest of the world’s cheetahs in Africa are restricted to only 13 per cent of their historical distributional range. They live on unprotected land and face increased pressures from widespread human–wildlife conflict.

Data shows that there are still 2,290 cheetahs in East Africa, with 1,362 moving between Kenya and Tanzania; Ethiopia and South Sudan host some.

ZSL researcher Sarah Durant said cheetahs are a challenging species to conserve as they move widely to find prey while avoiding large predators like the lion and spotted hyena, which may kill their cubs and steal their kills.

“Given the secretive nature of this elusive cat, it has been difficult to gather hard information on the species, leading to its plight being overlooked,” said Dr Durant.

Cheetahs can travel over 1,000 square kilometres every year. They have been driven out of 91 per cent of their historic range by changes in land tenure as the protected area systems are insufficient for long-term survival, with most of the animals living outside protected areas.

They face multiple threats including loss of habitat and prey, conflict with livestock and game keepers, illegal wildlife trade in live cheetahs for pets and dead ones for skins, political instability and large scale fencing.

Unrestricted by boundaries, the species’ wide-ranging movement weakens protection. For example, Zimbabwe’s cheetah population has declined from 1,200 to 170 animals in 16 years, representing a loss of 85 per cent.

Researchers are calling for the co-ordination of regional conservation efforts between countries where cheetahs still roam. They also suggest including incentives for the local population to conserve the cats.

Panthera’s Cheetah Programme director Dr Kim Young-Overton said the latest study is a wake-up call showing how close cheetahs are to extinction, saying securing protected areas alone is not enough.