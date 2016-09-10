The case for smallholder farmers and why resilient cities matter to Africa

News

Dr Judith Rodin, president, Rockefeller Foundation.

The Rockefeller Foundation president, Judith Rodin spoke to Allan Olingo on its interventions in Africa’s agriculture and its impact on productivity, food supplies, farmer profits and resilient communities.

Rockefeller has a long history in Africa around agriculture. You are in Nairobi for the tenth anniversary of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (Agra). What are the three most notable achievements of Agra in the past decade?

I can share three notable examples. First, Agra has worked with farmers and plant breeders to develop more than 500 new varieties of crops from cassava and cowpea to maize, sorghum, and rice. These seeds are drought-, pest-, and disease-resistant, enabling farmers to double their yields.

Second, Agra has trained many of the next generation agricultural leaders. It has trained over 600 scientists at Masters and PhD levels, in crop breeding and soil science. After completing their studies, many of these researchers have returned home to work with farmers to develop new technologies, like crop varieties and soil management practices, that lead to increased harvests and greater resilience.

Agra’s programmes have trained more than 650,000 farmers in how to handle and store their crops, and how to work as a group to obtain higher prices for their products.

So, how would you rate Agra’s success on its tenth anniversary?

Earlier this week, we launched a photo exhibition at the National Museums of Kenya. The exhibition, dubbed “Shared Success: An Agriculture Transformation @10,” showcases the journey of African agriculture in the past 10 years through photographs that share the stories of smallholder farmers.

The photo exhibition depicts five areas of accomplishment: Reducing food waste and spoilage; farmer training; improved market access; seed production and innovation. But African agriculture still faces big challenges, particularly the impact of climate change.

Hardest hit are those with the least resources to prepare, withstand and bounce back from a disruption. For example, with crop yields of less than one tonne per hectare, many smallholder farmers in Africa barely produce sufficient food to feed their family, generating no surplus, and therefore have no income to invest, prepare or adapt.

Where can Agra do more?

The above dynamics make the ability to bounce back more quickly and effectively ever more important. That ability – resilience — is vital to securing Africa’s rise through smallholder agriculture and the delivery of agricultural transformation.

Without a resilience building approach, the best planned specific interventions for achieving a true agricultural transformation on the continent could be dramatically affected by the next round of shocks and stresses. This is why the Rockefeller Foundation this week renewed our investment in Agra, committing an additional $50 million to support Agra and its resilience-building work.

I recently interacted with farmers in Tanzania who are beneficiaries of your Foundation’s YieldWise initiative. Why has Rockefeller decided to invest $130 million in only one spectrum of agriculture in Africa?